What to Know: 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City

The San Francisco 49ers will be back on the road in Week 11, but this won't be any ordinary away game.

The 49ers will be taking the field in Mexico City.

When do the 49ers play in Mexico City?

The Mexico City game is scheduled to kick off at 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Who are the 49ers playing against in Mexico City?

The 49ers will battle the division rival Arizona Cardinals. San Francisco will be the designated away team.

Where are the 49ers and Cardinals playing in Mexico City?

San Francisco and Arizona will face off at Estadio Azteca, one of the most iconic soccer stadiums in the world. The massive multi-purpose stadium has a capacity of 87,523. Higher than any other NFL stadium, Estadio Azteca sits at 7,200 feet above sea level.

Why are the 49ers and Cardinals playing in Mexico City?

The 49ers-Cardinals game marks the NFL's fifth and final international game this season. Through its International Series, the league is focused on growing the sport around the globe, building the league's fanbase and developing international talent.

Have the 49ers played in an international game before?

Yes, the 49ers played the Cardinals in Mexico City back on Oct. 2, 2005, the NFL's first regular season game ever played outside of the United States. Over 103,000 fans packed the Azteca and watched the Cardinals come away with a 31-14 victory.

Aside from that contest, the 49ers have played two other regular season games on foreign soil: a 24-16 win over the Denver Broncos in 2010 at Wembley Stadium in England and a 42-10 victory in 2013 over the Jacksonville Jaguars, also at Wembley.

Mexico City matchup: 49ers vs. Cardinals

San Francisco (5-4) enters the Week 11 contest on a two-game winning streak, having beaten both Los Angeles teams in their most recent outings.

Arizona (4-6) arrives in Mexico fresh off a 27-17 victory over the Rams. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did not play in the game due to a hamstring injury.

The Mexico City game will mark the first of two regular season meetings this year between the 49ers and Cardinals, which both trail the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) in the NFC West. San Francisco and Arizona will meet again in Santa Clara in the final week of the regular season.

What 49ers fans should know about this year's Mexico City game

Before kickoff, 49ers fans in Mexico City will have plenty of opportunities to get pumped for the action. The team released a complete list of events happening in the city before and during the game.

A fan since childhood, Mario Patiño started social media accounts for the 49ers in Spanish a decade ago. Now, the team has taken notice in a big way — and he's become part of the Niners' new push to engage more fans in Mexico.