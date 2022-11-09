49ers vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football: How to Watch and What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will be back under the lights of Sunday Night Football this weekend when they square off against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

How to watch 49ers vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football

Tune to NBC Bay Area to watch the 49ers challenge the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Pregame coverage starts at 4 p.m. with Football Night in America. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m.

The game will also be streamed on Peacock.

49ers look to keep momentum rolling in the second half of the season

The 49ers, currently second in the NFC West, stumbled out of the gates to open the season, losing two of their first three games and eventually four out of their first seven. But in their last contest, a Week 8 matchup against the "get right" Rams on Oct. 30, the 49ers put together arguably their best performance of the season, routing Los Angeles 31-14 at SoFi Stadium, otherwise known as "Levi's South" to the 49ers Faithful.

New offensive weapon Christian McCaffrey, acquired from the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 20, led the way on offense with a rare touchdown triple crown – a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown.

San Francisco, fresh off a bye in Week 9, enters the California clash with the Chargers rested and retooled. Multiple players previously sidelined by injuries, notably Elijah Mitchell and Azeez Al-Shaair, are expected to make their returns.

Chargers finding ways to win

The 5-3 Chargers, sitting in second place in the AFC West, enter Week 10 having won four of their last five games, most recently a last-second 20-17 road victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week.

Four of LA's wins – against Las Vegas, Cleveland, Denver and Atlanta – came by no more than five points, and the team's last three wins have been by a combined eight points.

The Chargers' three losses have come at the hands of Kansas City (27-24), Jacksonville (38-10) and Seattle (37-23).

49ers-Chargers injury reports

Stay tuned for the teams' injury reports, which will come out later this week.

49ers-Chargers series history

The 49ers and Chargers have faced each other 15 times in the past, including the postseason. The Chargers hold a slim 8-7 edge, but they've beaten the 49ers five straight times, including twice in overtime.

The last time the two teams played each other was back in September 2018. After the C.J. Beathard-led 49ers jumped out to a 14-0 lead, Phillip Rivers and the Chargers responded to eventually take a 26-17 lead. An 82-yard touchdown pass from Beathard to George Kittle followed by a Robbie Gould field goal put San Francisco back in control at 27-26, but a short Caleb Sturgis field goal ultimately gave Los Angeles the 29-27 win.

