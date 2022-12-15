49ers

49ers Clinch NFC West Title, Playoff Spot With 21-13 Win Over Seahawks

By Ali Thanawalla

Back on top: 49ers clinch NFC West with win over Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers again are the kings of the NFC West.

San Francisco clinched its first division title since 2019 and 22nd in franchise history with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field.

The division crown comes one season after the 49ers finished third in the West. That position didn't hamper them, though, as they advanced to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

This season, the 49ers will enter the playoffs from an advantageous position, with division winners being guaranteed a top-four seed in their respective conference. So, San Francisco will host at least one playoff game at Levi's Stadium.

At the moment, the 49ers (10-4) are the No. 3 seed in the NFC, trailing the North-leading Vikings (10-3) by a half-game. Minnesota hosts the Indianapolis Colts at 10 a.m. PT on Saturday.

The 49ers would need a lot of help to catch the East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) for the top seed and a first-round bye in the NFC.

If the playoffs began next week, the 49ers would host the No. 6-seeded Washington Commanders (7-5-1) at Levi's.

Considering the amount of drama and injuries the 49ers have endured this year with season-ending injuries to quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, this has to be considered one of Kyle Shanahan's best coaching jobs.

Now, Shanahan will have to trust rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as the 49ers prepare for the playoffs, which begin Saturday, Jan. 14.

