Why 49ers Clinching No. 2 NFC Playoff Seed ‘Really Important' to Kyle Shanahan

Why clinching NFC's No. 2 seed is so important to Shanahan

It wasn’t pretty, but the 49ers pulled out their ninth straight win after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a nailbiting 37-34 overtime win at Allegiant Stadium.

With the wild win and the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco (12-4) now sits at the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained why holding onto the No. 2 seed is crucial down the stretch.

"I think it's really important,” Shanahan told reporters postgame. “I mean, our first goal is to get in the playoffs. Call it the tournament; once you get there, you always have a chance for your ultimate goal, and everything about once you do get there is positioning yourself the best way you can.

“And we don't know until we come in, but them just telling us and being able to tell the team that right now, that we have the No. 2 seed if we can take care of business, I know that fires the guys up. And I think with [the Philadelphia Eagles] losing, it sounds like we've got a chance at the other one, too.”

The 49ers are now one of three teams with a chance to secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye. In order for the 49ers to nab the No. 1 seed, they would need to beat the Arizona Cardinals next week and the Eagles would have to lose to the New York Giants.

If the Eagles win, however, the 49ers can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win or a Vikings loss next week.

Here’s what the standings look like as of Sunday night:

1. Eagles (13-3)

2. 49ers (12-4)

3. Vikings (12-4)

4. Buccaneers (8-8)

5. Cowboys (12-4)

6. Giants (9-6-1)

7. Seahawks (8-8)

8. Lions (8-8)

9. Packers (8-8)

If San Francisco remains the No. 2 seed, they will play the No. 7 seed in the first round of the playoffs. Regardless of who that might be, Shanahan and the 49ers will be ready for them.

"Our playoffs started a long time ago, is the way we look at it," Shanahan said. "And we're going to keep it going."

