Fans Ready for 49ers vs. Cowboys Playoff Game at Levi's Stadium

The 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys this weekend at Levi’s Stadium and it’s the hottest ticket in town.

One man who will be there is Niners superfan Albert Vann from Fresno.

He’s been getting a lot of attention this week after videos of his tailgating recliner were spread around on social media.

“It’s been a blessing for all the time and everything that I spent putting it together just to see everybody get a kick out of it,” he said.

Vann said he likes making new friends and talking with people -- and the rolling recliner helps with that.

So, why did he make it?

“I’m a season ticket holder so it actually started out as a little project to run to the portables and back as a little shuttle,” said Vann. “But when I got carried away I started slapping things on it.”

His first one was a lazy-boy on a scooter chassis back in 2019.

Now, he’s built this entire one himself with brake lights, speakers, and cup holders.

“This one is all frame, I built it myself,” said Vann. “So I welded the frame up, and cut and screwed … and poked my fingers, and bled on it and sweated on it and said bad words to it.”

But his is a house divided. While Vann is a diehard 49er fan, his mom roots for the cowboys.

“The rivalry within the household has always been a fun one,” he said.

Those that want to join Vann at Levi’s have to dig deep.

The cheapest tickets we found on the second-hand market started around $500 a piece, and that's standing room only.

“So it’s been the talk of the town on social media. It is the hottest ticket we have on record as far as a divisional playoff game goes,” said Kyle Zorn of Tickpick.

If you can make that happen, kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The winner goes to the NFC championship game.