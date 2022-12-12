49ers' Deebo Samuel Has MCL, Ankle Sprain; Regular-Season Return Expected

Deebo has MCL, ankle sprain; regular-season return expected originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The MRI examination came back with news about as good as could have been expected for 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel sustained sprains to his left knee and ankle, but he's expected to return from those injuries at some point before the end of the regular season, the 49ers announced Monday.

49ers: Deebo Samuel – knee (MCL sprain)/ankle sprain – expected to return at some point during the regular season. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 12, 2022

Samuel's knee injury is to the medial collateral ligament and will not require surgery or too much time on the sideline, according to the team.

Samuel's status comes as a pleasant surprise for the 49ers, who might have been thinking the worst after he was carted off the field Sunday. The 49ers wrap up the regular season with games against the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.

That Ain’t Nobody But GOD🤞🏾🙏🏾 — Deebo (@19problemz) December 12, 2022

If the 49ers advance to the playoffs, their first game would be five weeks from now, on either Jan. 14 or Jan. 15.

Quarterback Brock Purdy's exam Monday revealed injuries to his oblique and rib area, and the team lists him as day-to-day. If Purdy can't play this week, veteran backup Josh Johnson would become the fourth different quarterback to start for the 49ers this season.

The 49ers have a quick turnaround this week and face the Seahawks on Thursday night. The 49ers (9-4), riding a six-game winning streak, have the opportunity to clinch the NFC West title with a victory over the Seahawks (7-6).

Defensive lineman Kevin Givens sustained an MCL sprain and is expected to be out "for a few weeks," according to the team.

The news wasn't as good with veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson, whom the 49ers elevated from the practice squad to appear in Sunday's game. Johnson is out for the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

