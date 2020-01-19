49ers to face Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 after beating Packers for NFC title

The 49ers are taking their talents to South Beach.

After a seven-year absence from the big game, San Francisco earned a spot in Super Bowl LIV by beating the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game earlier Sunday.

THE 49ERS ARE NFC CHAMPIONS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/rqTUfrVnVM — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 20, 2020

The Super Bowl will take place Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT.

This is the seventh Super Bowl appearance for the 49ers. They are 5-1 and in their previous six trips, with their only loss coming in 2013 when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

The trip to the Super Bowl caps a remarkable turnaround for Kyle Shanahan's team. Last season, the 49ers finished with a 4-12 record and landed edge rusher Nick Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

A year later, with Bosa in tow, the 49ers finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and now have a chance to raise the Lombardi Trophy for the sixth time.

Jimmy Garoppolo has two Super Bowl rings from his time as Tom Brady's backup with the New England Patriots, but the 49ers quarterback will now have a chance to lead his own team to a championship.

For Shanahan, he will try to erase the bitter taste that has been in his mouth since Feb. 5, 2017. In Super Bowl LI, Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons team that blew a 28-3 lead and lost to the Patriots.