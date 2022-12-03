49ers Place Elijah Mitchell on Injured Reserve, Hope He's Back for Playoffs

49ers place Mitchell on IR, hope he's available for playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Saturday placed running back Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve with a left knee injury.

Mitchell is required to sit out four games. He ie expected to be out of action for six to eight weeks due to a tear to the medical collateral ligament of his left knee.

The 49ers are hoping to remain alive in the NFL playoffs long enough to allow Mitchell to return to action this season. The first round of the postseason is scheduled for the weekend of Jan. 14-15, which is seven weeks after Mitchell's injury.

The 49ers take a four-game win streak into their Week 13 matchup Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers lead the NFC West with a 7-4 record.

Running back Christian McCaffrey has been cleared to play on Sunday after experiencing knee irritation last week. Coach Kyle Shanahan will decide among rookies Jordan Mason and Ty Davis-Price for the backup roles.

The team did not elevate veteran running back Tevin Coleman from the practice squad to be available to face the Miami Dolphins.

This is the second time Mitchell has been placed on injured reserve this season. He missed seven games after sustaining an MCL injury of his right knee during the 49ers' Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears.

Mitchell sustained his latest injury on his first carry of the second half against the New Orleans Saints, when he bent awkwardly under the tackle of Saints defensive lineman Shy Tuttle. Mitchell remained in the game for a few more plays before exiting.

Mitchell gained a team-best 35 yards on seven rushing attempts against the Saints. On the season, Mitchell has 224 yards rushing on 40 attempts for a 5.6 average.

