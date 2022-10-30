49ers

Watch 49ers Faithful Invade ‘Rams' House' With Sea of Red, Gold

By Tom Dierberger

Watch 49ers fans invade 'Rams' House' with sea of red, gold originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have eight road games on their schedule this season. It just feels more like seven.

As is custom since the Los Angeles Rams moved to Inglewood from St. Louis in 2016, a passionate sea of 49ers Faithful overwhelmed SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

There appeared to be more red-and-gold fans than royal blue supporters in the bleachers.

Rams fans didn't quite travel as well when the 49ers played host to rival Los Angeles at Levi's Stadium in Week 4, a game San Francisco won 24-9.

After one quarter of play Sunday, the Rams led the 49ers 7-0.

