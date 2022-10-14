49ers Fans Expected to Outnumber Falcons Fans in Atlanta, Per Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats: 49ers fans to outnumber Falcons fans in Atlanta originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers Faithful have been an incredible presence on the road and Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons in Atlanta will be no different per Vivid Seats.

The ticket marketplace has predicted that 49ers fans will outnumber Falcons fans, 55 percent to 45 percent, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Week 6 contest.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is nothing new for 49ers fans who have been showing up historically at road games for several seasons. It might be more obvious when the opponents stadium seats are light blue like they were at Bank of America Stadium in Carolina last weekend.

Bank of America Stadium had new hues of red and gold with 49ers fans taking over the stadium. Prior the game, Vivid Seats data showed a projected 49ers fan attendance of 52 percent.

"Our fans are awesome everywhere we go,” Shanahan said after the game. “It’s so cool at the end hearing them chanting our guys’ names. I didn’t know that until I got here, but our fans travel as good as any team I’ve been on.”

49ers fan domination might not be as visually obvious at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with the Falcons colors being red and black, but the 49ers Faithful will definitely be heard when Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is on the field.

A 55 percent fan dominance in a stadium can cause an opposing offense to use a silent count, as the Los Angeles Rams had to do in their Week 18 contest last season against the 49ers. The defense would love for that to happen again in Atlanta and for every road game to come on the schedule.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast