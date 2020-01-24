49ers’ George Kittle Gives Super Bowl Tickets to Family of Fallen Soldier

Bravo, George Kittle.

The star tight end for the San Francisco 49ers is providing two Super Bowl LIV tickets to the family of a fallen U.S. soldier from Sacramento.

Kittle worked with USAA and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) to give the tickets to the loved ones of Sgt. Martin "Mick" LaMar, who was killed in action in Iraq on Jan. 15, 2011.

LaMar's widow, Josephine "Josie" LaMar, and his only son, Nicolas LaMar, will travel to Miami to root for the 49ers and Kittle when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2.

"As I hit the field to play in the Super Bowl, I find comfort in the fact that 49ers fans Josie and Nicolas LaMar will be cheering our team on," Kittle said in a statement. "It's a special privilege to be able to team up with USAA and TAPS to award a trip to the Super Bowl to Sergeant LaMar's family in recognition of his military service and paying the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country."

Excited to provide 2 tix to the #SuperBowl to the surviving family of @USArmy SGT Martin "Mick" LaMar of Sacramento (KIA 01/15/2011). Humbled to work with @USAA & @TAPSOrg to honor his legacy. We will never forget. #SaluteToService 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OFeE4cQV2t — George Kittle (@gkittle46) January 23, 2020

LaMar enlisted in the Marine Corps after he graduated from high school in 1986. After serving in the first Gulf War and then returning to civilian life, he reenlisted in 2007 with the Army. Four years later during his second tour and while he was deployed in Mosul, Iraq, LaMar was shot and killed. He died on the same day as his wedding anniversary and the same day he was supposed to return home, but his deployment had been extended.

LaMar is survived by his wife and five children, including a daughter he was never able to meet.

Josephine LaMar, a dedicated 49ers fan, came to love the game of football from her late husband, who taught her what she knows about the sport. Nicolas LaMar, now 16 years old and also a 49ers fan, was only 7 years old when his father died.