NFL Playoffs: 49ers Grab NFC No. 2 Seed, Will Host Seahawks Or Packers

49ers lock up No. 2 seed, will host Seahawks or Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers officially clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

While the 49ers (13-4) now know their seed, they still are awaiting an opponent in the NFC wild-card round. San Francisco could host either the Seattle Seahawks or Green Bay Packers.

The Detroit Lions were eliminated from playoff contention with their 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks shortly after the 49ers-Cardinals game ended.

The Packers and Lions play on "Sunday Night Football," and if Green Bay wins, they will travel to the Bay Area next weekend. If Detroit wins, Seattle will face San Francisco for a third time this season.

The NFL hasn't announced the full Super Wild-Card Weekend schedule. Games will be played Saturday, Jan. 14, Sunday, Jan. 15 and Monday, Jan. 16.

The 49ers entered Sunday with a chance to secure the top seed in the NFC playoffs, but they needed help from the New York Giants, who already had locked up the No. 6 seed in the playoffs.

But the Giants rested several regulars Sunday and didn't put up much of a fight against the Philadelphia Eagles, who secured the coveted first-round bye with a 22-16 win over New York.

After beginning the season with a 3-4 record, the 49ers rattled off 10 straight victories and head into the playoffs with the longest active winning streak in the NFL. Rookie Brock Purdy continued his impressive play, throwing three more touchdown passes against the Cardinals, including two to favorite target George Kittle.

The 49ers finished the 2022 NFL season with an 8-1 record at Levi's Stadium, while they went 5-3 on the road, proving they can win anywhere.

As the 49ers wait for their opponent, the other two NFC wild-card matchups are set, with the No. 3 seeded Minnesota Vikings hosting the Giants and the No. 4 seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the No. 5 seeded Dallas Cowboys.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs are the No. 1 and earned the first-round bye. The No. 2 seeded Buffalo Bills will host the No. 7 seeded Miami Dolphins, the No. 3 seeded Cincinnati Bengals will host the No. 6 seeded Baltimore Ravens and the No. 4 seeded Jacksonville Jaguars will host the No. 5 seeded Los Angeles Chargers.

Now that the regular-season is in the books, the 49ers begin the march towards Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.