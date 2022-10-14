49ers Injury Report: Nick Bosa Questionable for Week 6 Game Vs. Falcons

Bosa questionable for 49ers-Falcons; Armstead, Kinlaw remain out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The 49ers could be without six of their defensive starters on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Defensive end Nick Bosa was listed as questionable due to a groin injury for the 49ers' Week 6 game. He did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday but took part in limited work Friday before the club traveled to Atlanta.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa “looked good” during the team’s light practice on Friday.

“It’s not bad enough to say he’s out, but you have to be careful with whoever has that and, obviously, especially Nick,” Shanahan said.

Bosa is tied for the NFL lead with six sacks on the season.

Defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (knee), and defensive backs Emmanuel Moseley (knee) and Jimmie Ward (hand) were also ruled out.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) is on injured reserve, scheduled for a second-half return.

Moseley will go on injured reserve after sustaining a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee in the 49ers’ Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) also was ruled out for Sunday’s game but could be available for the 49ers’ Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Left guard Aaron Banks (knee) is listed as questionable. The 49ers likely would line up Daniel Brunskill in place of Banks with center Jake Brendel and right guard Spencer Burford, if Banks is unavailable.

Kicker Robbie Gould was not listed on the team’s injury report, which indicates he will be available to play against the Falcons.

49ers injury report

Out: DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee), DB Jimmie Ward (hand), T Trent Williams (ankle)

Questionable: OL Aaron Banks (knee), DL Nick Bosa (groin), TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

