49ers Injury Report: Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks Back to Face Seahawks

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ injury list heading into the first round of the playoffs is about as short as it has been all season.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and left guard Aaron Banks have been fully cleared to return to action for the 49ers, when the club opens the postseason on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium.

Greenlaw and Banks sustained injuries in the 49ers’ Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders that knocked them out of the regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Greenlaw had a back sprain, and Banks had knee and ankle sprains. Both have been cleared to resume their full duties against the Seahawks on Saturday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday it was a relief to be as healthy as possible entering the postseason.

“Definitely,” he said. “We know who’s playing. We have a number of guys back, so we’re excited about that.”

The 49ers’ injury report was a short one: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who remains on the team’s 53-man roster, is out due to a fractured foot he sustained on Dec. 4.

Backup cornerback Ambry Thomas was ruled out with an ankle sprain, which could mean that veteran Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins will get the call up from the practice squad for the playoff opener.

Everyone else is healthy enough to play.

The 49ers are keeping the door open for Garoppolo to return at some point in the postseason to assume a role as the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Brock Purdy.

