49ers’ Jerry Rice Rookie Card Sells for Record $31K at Auction

By Nbc Sports Bay Area Staff

They don't call him the GOAT for nothing.

A Jerry Rice rookie card from his first season with the 49ers in 1986 broke a record after selling for over $29,000 on Thursday. As the Action Network's Darren Rovell posted on Sunday, another Rice card quickly broke his own record.

Rice is universally considered one of, if not the greatest NFL player of all time. Over 16 seasons with San Francisco, Rice accumulated 19,247 receiving yards and 176 touchdowns.

It's only fitting that Rice's rookie card now is among the most valuable trading cards on the market.

