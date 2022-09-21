49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo ‘Very Good,' Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Believes

Broncos' Hackett has high praise for 'very good' Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Jimmy Garoppolo took over for Trey Lance as starting quarterback after the 22-year-old's season-ending ankle injury, the 49ers' Super Bowl LVII expectations were raised for some, and the rest of the league took notice.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett had nothing but praise for the 49ers' 30-year-old signal-caller before the 49ers' Week 3 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High.

"Having so much experience going against him, so much respect for him and his game," Hackett said. "I mean he has an amazing release, he has the ability to get the ball out quick, makes quick fast decisions.

"I mean he's a very good football player and he's had a lot of success."

Hackett recalled in 2017 when Garoppolo went out and had "an amazing game" against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars, Hackett saw firsthand what Garoppolo can do.

In that game, Garoppolo completed 21 of 30 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the 49ers' 44-33 win. On the other hand, Blake Bortles completed 32 of 50 passes for 382 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

"He's a good football player, I mean he really is. He does a great job running that system and getting the ball out," Hackett concluded.

Hackett has a lot of respect for Garoppolo, which is warranted considering the latter has led the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV and the 2022 NFC Championship Game.

It's not only Hackett that has a lot of respect for Garoppolo's ability to lead the 49ers.

NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers analyst Donte Whitner says San Francisco will "run the table" with Garoppolo at the helm, with Bill Simmons going a step further and stating the 49ers are now Super Bowl contenders.

With Garoppolo back to being QB1 in San Francisco, it's clear the rest of the league is noticing the 49ers' potential.

If all goes well, there's little doubt that the 49ers can surpass their lofty expectations.

