Jose Staley

49ers’ Joe Staley retires after 13 NFL seasons, Trent Williams trade

By Alex Didion

After 13 seasons in San Francisco, six-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley is retiring from the NFL, he announced Saturday.

Staley's official decision comes after the Niners acquired Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from Washington for a 2020 fifth-round pick (No. 156 overall) and a 2021 third-round pick Saturday.

Injuries limited the veteran to just seven games in 2019 and he hadn't publicly discussed his future with the team since the 49ers lost Super Bowl LIV in February.

Sports

49ers Apr 24

New 49ers Receiver Brandon Aiyuk an Unpolished Gem

nfl draft Apr 24

Raiders Excited by Ruggs’ Speed

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]

"You put your heart and soul and your entire life into being a Super Bowl champion and you get toward the end of your career and you realize how rare these opportunities are. The emotions are still raw and real for me right now," Staley told the media after San Francisco's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

[RELATED: 49ers' remaining picks after Trent Williams trade]

Staley recently was voted to the NFL's All-Decade team, and started all 181 games of his career in San Francisco. Staley served as the team's right tackle in his rookie season, before manning the left tackle position for each of the past 12 seasons.

Expect to see Staley's name join the 49ers' Ring of Honor in the near future.

Copyright CSNBY - CSN BAY

This article tagged under:

Jose Staley49ers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us