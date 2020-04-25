49ers’ Joe Staley retires after 13 NFL seasons, Trent Williams trade

After 13 seasons in San Francisco, six-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley is retiring from the NFL, he announced Saturday.

It’s been a hell of a ride. Thank you pic.twitter.com/V2VB2xKDzp — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) April 25, 2020

Staley's official decision comes after the Niners acquired Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from Washington for a 2020 fifth-round pick (No. 156 overall) and a 2021 third-round pick Saturday.

Injuries limited the veteran to just seven games in 2019 and he hadn't publicly discussed his future with the team since the 49ers lost Super Bowl LIV in February.

"You put your heart and soul and your entire life into being a Super Bowl champion and you get toward the end of your career and you realize how rare these opportunities are. The emotions are still raw and real for me right now," Staley told the media after San Francisco's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Staley recently was voted to the NFL's All-Decade team, and started all 181 games of his career in San Francisco. Staley served as the team's right tackle in his rookie season, before manning the left tackle position for each of the past 12 seasons.

Expect to see Staley's name join the 49ers' Ring of Honor in the near future.