49ers May Face Rain, Wet Conditions in Regular-Season Finale

The San Francisco 49ers may be facing soggy conditions Sunday when they take on the Arizona Cardinals in the regular-season finale at Levi's Stadium.

With the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye at stake, the 49ers need a victory and a Philadelphia Eagles loss to capture that coveted No. 1 slot.

"Would love to be the one seed, but right now we got the two seed," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We want to make sure we at least stay the two seed, and in order to do that we need to win."

A loss could push them back to No. 3 behind the Minnesota Vikings.

Rain and a wet field do not treat the Niners well. Their only game this season in which wet weather was a factor was at Chicago in Week 1, and they lost to a Bears team that has only three wins all season.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is 1:25 p.m., and the forecast calls for showers that morning and clouds in the afternoon, with temperatures approaching 60 degrees.