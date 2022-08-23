49ers News: Jimmy G Still With SF, Trey Lance Playing Time, Week 1 Optimism

Garoppolo still with Niners after latest round of roster cuts

The San Francisco 49ers went through another round of roster cuts with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster.

The Niners reduced the active roster from 85 players to 80 on Tuesday without making a move with Garoppolo, their former starter who has spent all training camp working out on his own while San Francisco tries to find a trade partner.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said “any scenario is possible” in terms of whether the Niners trade, keep or release Garoppolo but added that he has recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.

General manager John Lynch told the team's flagship radio station KNBR that he feels like a resolution is “getting pretty close.” San Francisco must reduce its roster from 80 players to 53 next Tuesday.

Niners optimistic key players will be ready for Week 1 of the regular season

There’s one remaining preseason contest for the 49ers, but coach Kyle Shanahan already is looking forward to getting important pieces back on the field in time for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

On Monday, the club saw the return of Arik Armstead and Emmanuel Moseley to team drills. While neither player confirmed that they would play on Thursday night against the Houston Texans, both are on pace to play vs. Chicago.

Shanahan outlines Trey Lance's preseason finale playing time

Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings.

Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games.

On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’ starters -- is scheduled to see extended action against the Houston Texans as the 49ers wrap up the preseason.

More on this story from NBC Sports Bay Area here.