49ers Overreactions: Has Brock Purdy Solidified Starting Role in 2023?

49ers overreactions: Has Purdy solidified 2023 starting role? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders provided prime material for overreactions.

Las Vegas, winners of just six games this season, turned the page on quarterback Derek Carr and went with backup Jarrett Stidham. That move seemed to indicate the Raiders were not putting forward their best attempt to win the game.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

However, the Raiders played well.

They went toe-to-toe with the 49ers before falling, 37-34, in overtime. So, yes, there are reactions from 49ers fans.

But are any of these overreactions? Perhaps not.



The defense looked exposed and as vulnerable as they did against Kansas City. Playoff teams will take notes from both. (FB: David Corral)



Overreaction? No.

Their playoff opponents certainly will examine those two games. It also means the 49ers will have time to take a deep dive into why they made mistakes that left them vulnerable to big plays.

The best thing that could have happened to the 49ers was that game against Kansas City, in which the 49ers surrendered more than 500 yards of total offense in a 44-23 loss to Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans enacted some changes. The 49ers started playing different coverage and were not as predictable. In the process, San Francisco might have become more susceptible to blown coverages while also generating more takeaways on defense.

The game against the Raiders showed the good and the bad. The 49ers’ defense had a lot of mixups. But in the end, two interceptions enabled them to win the game.

While opponents will identify the 49ers’ weaknesses in those games, the coaching staff also will recognize what mistakes were made.

The next move belongs to Ryans to make the necessary corrections and adjustments.



The Niners played like a one-and-done Wild Card weekend loser! (FB: George Garcia)



Overreaction? No.

Regardless of where the 49ers end up in the NFC playoff seeding, all it takes is one bad game and their season will be over. Beginning next weekend, it is a single-elimination tournament.

The 49ers have relied on their defense all season. If they gave up 34 points to Stidham and the Raiders, it shows that nothing should be taken for granted.



Lenoir is not the answer. (FB: Scott Tokash)



Overreaction? No . . and yes.

It is easy to identify the one place where teams will attack the 49ers. Yes, that's Deommodore Lenoir. But to say Lenoir is not the answer is to infer someone else is.

Lenoir generally has been OK after taking over for Emmanuel Moseley, who sustained a season-ending torn ACL in Week 5 at Carolina. The 49ers signed veteran Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the practice squad in November to serve as insurance.

Jenkins, 34, is in his 11th NFL season. He has appeared in one game this season, playing 14 defensive snaps in the 49ers’ division-clinching win at Seattle.

The veteran cornerback has a lot more experience than Lenoir, for sure. But the GPS doesn’t lie, either. Lenoir runs better than Jenkins and so, at this point, it does not appear the 49ers are ready to make that change.

While there is more upside with Lenoir, everyone knows he will get tested early and often the rest of the way. So while it is reasonable to wonder if Lenoir is the answer, it also does not seem likely anyone else is, either.



This Brock Purdy-led offense can carry the team when the defense is struggling. (FB: Chris Beno)



Overreaction? No.

The game against the Raiders felt a lot like that late-2019 game in New Orleans.

That was the game in which the 49ers won a shoot-out on a day in which Drew Brees and the Saints scored at will against the vaunted 49ers’ defense.

Quarterback Brock Purdy did not throw it all over Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

But Purdy did account for a career-best 284 passing yards and two touchdowns -- his fifth consecutive game with two scoring passes. The offensive line did not allow a sack while running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk sparked the offense.

Whereas in 2019, when the 49ers turned exclusively to their run game to get to the Super Bowl, we think coach Kyle Shanahan has more confidence to be closer to 50-50 this postseason.



Brock Purdy has solidified his position as starter for NEXT year. (FB: Nate Cates)



Overreaction? No.

At this point, Purdy seems to have proven himself as the starter beyond this season. This is no knock on Trey Lance. After all, Lance remains a virtual unknown because he has taken only four games worth of snaps in two NFL seasons.

Purdy looks and acts like a veteran. He processes information quickly, makes all the throws and appears comfortable while taking control of the offense.

Those are all things we cannot state definitively about Lance. Purdy has not been perfect. And we have no idea how Shanahan measures Purdy against Lance.

But in a short period of time, Purdy has done nothing to warrant being relegated to a backup role.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast