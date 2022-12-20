49ers Overreactions: Should Kyle Shanahan Limit Christian McCaffrey Touches?

49ers overreactions: Should Shanahan limit CMC's touches? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have locked up the NFC West title, a first-round postseason game at Levi’s Stadium and either the No. 2 or 3 seed in the playoffs.

So, really, is there much more for the team to do in the final three regular-season games other than setting themselves up for mid-January and beyond?

It certainly would not be wise for coach Kyle Shanahan to take his foot off the accelerator and coast into the playoffs. At the same time, they can be a little more judicious with the frequency they deploy certain players.

And, with that, we click “open” on this round of 49ers overreactions:

Niners are over-using McCaffrey in the run game. Should rotate Mason and Coleman more. Limit CMC to 12-15 carries per game. (FB: Jarod Patry)

Overreaction? No.

It is difficult to second-guess anything Shanahan has done this season, as the 49ers steadily have gotten better throughout the season and currently own a seven-game win streak.

Oh, by the way, the 49ers are 7-0 with Christian McCaffrey as the starting running back after they landed him from Carolina in a blockbuster trade. And that’s not a coincidence.

McCaffrey has provided elements to the offense that it previously lacked. He is ultra-important to the team's chances of making a postseason run.

Rookie running back Jordan Mason carried the ball only four times on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks, and three of them came in a row in the final minutes to enable the 49ers to run out the clock.

Afterward, Shanahan admitted they can give Mason more action throughout the game.

“It was just tough in this game with how much we like Christian in the pass game,” Shanahan said. “Also, just the threat that he is on the field. But, no, his (Mason) time will come.”

McCaffrey was on the field for 89 percent of the 49ers’ offensive snaps -- his highest usage total since coming to the team. He carried a season-high 26 times for 108 yards and a touchdown. He also caught six of the eight passes thrown his way for 30 yards.

The 49ers hope veteran running back Elijah Mitchell will be back at some point in the postseason to ease some of the burden from McCaffrey. And the 49ers should make it a point of emphasis to find more playing time for Mason in the final three games of the regular season.

The Niners team health is more important come playoff time than winning the two seed. (FB: Jed Willard)

Overreaction? No.

At halftime of the Minnesota Vikings’ game Saturday against Indianapolis, that No. 2 seed looked irrelevant for two reasons:

1. It was easy to envision the No. 7 seed beating Minnesota in the first round of the playoffs;

2. Even if Minnesota and the 49ers win their first playoff games, it did not exactly look too daunting of a task for the 49ers to go there and win.

Last week, the 49ers received some good news that Deebo Samuel is expected to be back before the end of the regular season. But we think it could be wise to keep him sidelined until the first round of the playoffs rather than take any chances with him in the regular season.

And that goes for some other players, too. The problem, of course, is that teams are allowed to suit up only 48 players for games, so it is nearly impossible for a team to protect all of their front-line players.

Another interesting dilemma could face the team. If there is nothing to gain in the final week of the season, would the 49ers choose to sit Brock Purdy rather than give him the opportunity to gain more experience?

Purdy is Nick Mullens with far more offensive weapons and a much better defense. (FB: Dennis BayDean)

Overreaction? Yes.

When the 49ers selected Purdy with the final overall pick in the NFL draft, Shanahan compared him to Nick Mullens.

Remember, Mullins has experienced some success as a starter and remains in the league as Minnesota’s backup quarterback. Like Mullens, Purdy played a lot in college and did all the work behind the scenes to be ultra-prepared when his opportunity arrived.

And while the comparisons are reasonable, here are three reasons Purdy has a higher ceiling:

1. Purdy’s arm is stronger than Mullens, which allows him to make more tight-window throws;

2. Purdy is more mobile than Mullens, allowing him make more plays with his legs;

3. Purdy has very good pocket awareness, which allows him to buy time and keep plays alive longer.

Of course, we have seen Purdy play only three games in the NFL. It is too early to determine whether he can be a long-term answer at quarterback. But it is not too early to be impressed with his limited sample size.

49ers should explore Trey Lance trade value (FB: Robert Wong)

Overreaction? Yes.

Quarterback Trey Lance remains under contract to the 49ers for two more seasons at approximately $2 million. There is no reason for the 49ers to get rid of him or that contract.

Lance has given the 49ers no reason for them to think any less of him. After all, he turns 23 in May, and he can still have a very long career.

At some point in training camp over the summer, the 49ers became comfortable with the idea of Lance as the starter and Purdy as the backup. Then, Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a pay cut to remain with the team, and the 49ers kept three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

Right now, it’s anybody’s guess how the 49ers will enter into training camp next season. But the odds are looking decent that Lance and Purdy, or Purdy and Lance, will be the top two QBs on the depth chart.

Lance still is an intriguing prospect because his big arm allows the 49ers to stretch the field both horizontally and vertically. Purdy has a knack for playing the position that can be traced to the large number of snaps he has taken at the position, including 1,467 pass attempts in his four seasons as a starter at Iowa State.

The 49ers traded up to No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and landed Lance to be their long-term starter. But they still really don't know what they have in Lance.

He took over this season as the Week 1 starter. But he was out with a season-ending injury in Week 2.

Aaron Banks is going to the pro bowl (FB: Heinrich Bongardt)

Overreaction? Yes, but ...

It is difficult for a first-year starter on the offensive line to win election onto a Pro Bowl roster, regardless of how well he has played.

That is what Aaron Banks is up against. Banks ranked eighth in the fan voting among guards (fourth in the NFC). But it seems unlikely at this stage of his career he will get the support of the voting players and coaches. That said, the 49ers could not be any more pleased with how well Banks has performed this season at left guard after Laken Tomlinson signed with the New York Jets as an unrestricted free agent.

There might be Pro Bowls in Banks’ future as his reputation grows with consistency but it probably will not happen this season.

Dre Greenlaw is the best LB in football right now. (FB: Steve Holmes)

Overreaction? No.

Dre Greenlaw is having an exceptional season. He leads the 49ers in tackles, and he has been very good in pass coverage, too.

Like teammate Fred Warner, Greenlaw plays with a high motor and aggression. Warner and Greenlaw, right now, are reminiscent of the years in which Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman lined up next to each other in the middle of the 49ers’ defense.

The discussion for top linebackers in the NFL should include Bobby Wagner, T.J. Edward and Lavonte David, along with Warner and Greenlaw.

Anyone who ranks Greenlaw as No. 1 certainly is not overreacting.

