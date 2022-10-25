49ers Overreactions: Kyle Shanahan, Coaching to Blame for 3-4 Start?

49ers overreactions: Coaching to blame for disappointing start? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The excitement inside Levi’s Stadium was palpable, as the 49ers blasted out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have been among the NFL’s elite since Patrick Mahomes’ arrival on the scene. So this shaped up to be a statement game for the 49ers.

Well, so much for that.

The 49ers had a new toy for Kyle Shanahan’s offense with the addition of running back Christian McCaffrey. But it was Kansas City that toyed with the 49ers before pulling away for a decisive 44-23 victory.

It seems the 49ers have been here before. The direction of their season could go either way at this point. Thankfully, we have another edition of 49ers Overreactions to keep everyone properly grounded . . .

This roster is too talented to be 3-4 and blame needs to start being attributed to coaching — Jeremy Rodriguez (@jarodriguez1977) October 24, 2022

Overreaction? No.

The 49ers should be getting better results from a roster with so many of the game’s highest-paid players at their respective positions.

You know the names: Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and newly acquired running back Christian McCaffrey.

The defense has been good, but some injuries have worn down that side of the ball.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid schooled DeMeco Ryans’ defense on Sunday. And on the other side, Kyle Shanahan’s offense once again fell far short of reasonable expectations.

The 49ers’ coaching staff, starting with Shanahan, has to figure out how to best use his players on offense to get into the end zone with greater frequency.

McCaffrey gives the team another piece to the puzzle, but Shanahan and his staff have to find ways to make it all fit together — something they’ve been unable to accomplish thus far.

If the coaching staff does not figure this out rather quickly, the 49ers’ season will go down as one big flop.

The CMC trade was desperate and will ultimately prove to be a bad move. Not that he’s not a great player. But this team already has dynamic playmakers. It doesn’t matter how many electric talents you have on an offense as long as QB play is hamstringing everything. — ™ (@T_Mad24) October 24, 2022

Overreaction? No.

Frankly, we here at 49ers Overreactions like the trade because of what it symbolized. It was a signal to the team that the 49ers would not idly sit around and watch other contenders strengthen their teams.

But it is also rational to believe this was a move the 49ers did not have to make.

What made this unique is that the Panthers are about the only team willing to trade away a player of McCaffrey’s stature because they’ve already fired their head coach and will likely have a complete staff makeover at the end of the season.

It should be noted that we still do not believe Jimmy Garoppolo “hamstrings everything.”

Is Garoppolo one of the best quarterbacks in the league? No.

Is he one of the worst starting QBs? No.

Nobody ever said Garoppolo was perfect, but the 49ers have — and can — win a lot of games with him as the starter. His passer rating (95.7) currently ranks No. 3-rated in the NFC behind only Geno Smith (107.7) and Jalen Hurts (98.4).

But also remember this: There are reasons the 49ers decided in the offseason to move on from Garoppolo and place the season in the hands of Trey Lance.

The 49ers defense actually is not great, they've just been playing terrible offenses. — DOC (3-4) (@doconnell2000) October 24, 2022

Overreaction? No.

When folks were talking about the 49ers owning an all-time great defense, the crew here at 49ers Overreactions was more than a little skeptical.

The reason we never really bought into the defense being that great was because of the pass rush. Yes, Bosa is a star. But after him, the best thing the 49ers have going for them are the number of defensive lineman they can rotate into the action without losing much.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley sustained a season-ending injury in Week 5, and that is a huge blow to this defense.

Unless Jason Verrett gets healthy and stays healthy, the 49ers’ second cornerback will be a concern for the team.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completely exposed the 49ers’ defense on Sunday to the tune of 423 yards passing in the 44-23 demolition of the home team at Levi’s Stadium.

Fortunately for the 49ers, they will not face another quarterback like him this season.

Time for Purdy — PK Stageguy (@TheMeatRind) October 24, 2022

Overreaction? Yes.

There is little doubt the 49ers like Brock Purdy, whom they selected with the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

But, if this season had gone as planned, Purdy would have remained in street clothes for the entire season as the No. 3 quarterback behind Lance and Garoppolo.

Now, he’s the backup.

Purdy got into his first NFL game on Sunday, and he demonstrated what the 49ers like about him and why he still needs a lot of development.

He throws with great timing, rhythm and accuracy on the underneath passes. But his lack of arm strength at this stage of his career will also make him more susceptible to giveaways, such as the interception he lofted in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

After watching Packers & Bucs play, I am feeling remarkably optimistic. — @rlac17 (@rlac17) October 24, 2022

Overreaction? No.

Misery loves company.

But, also, seeing Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady struggle does nothing to help the 49ers’ current below-.500 win percentage.

Well, except it does make the 49ers’ Dec. 11 game against the Buccaneers look a little more winnable.

Overreaction? No and yes.

The 49ers are 3-4. If they get to 10 victories, they should be enough for them to make the playoffs.

So, realistically, they will be in fine shape if they win seven of their final 10 games. None of their remaining opponents are particularly imposing: Rams, Chargers, Cardinals (twice), Saints, Dolphins, Buccaneers, Seahawks, Commanders and Raiders.

On the other hand, the 49ers have shown nothing to suggest they are capable of playing steady, consistent football and stringing together any kind of win streak.

