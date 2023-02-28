49ers QB Brock Purdy Could Have Elbow Surgery Next Week, John Lynch Says

Lynch gives update on Purdy's elbow, surgery timeline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

INDIANAPOLIS — Brock Purdy is scheduled to meet with his surgeon this week in Arizona, and the 49ers quarterback could have his elbow procedure early next week.

Purdy's surgery was postponed last week because of inflammation in his elbow.

“Hopefully, everything’s good and he made the progress necessary,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said of Purdy on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers’ team physician, is traveling to Arizona for spring training. He will meet up with Purdy, who lives in Queen Creek, Arizona.

Purdy ultimately will undergo his surgery in Arlington, Texas.

Dr. Meister is noted for his ulnar collateral reconstructions — a procedure commonly referred to as Tommy John surgery — on baseball pitchers.

There is optimism Purdy will require only a UCL repair, known as an internal brace, rather than the full reconstruction of the ligament.

Purdy originally was scheduled to undergo surgery on Feb. 22.

“It’s all about the best outcome,” Lynch said. “Is it ideal? No, for a variety of reasons, time being No. 1. You want every waking minute that you have. But, ultimately, he’s (23) years old, and we want the best outcome. And that’s what Dr. Meister made a really tough decision, and we’re appreciative.”

The 49ers remain optimistic Purdy will receive full clearance six months after surgery, including a three-month ramp-up throwing program.

Six months from now would allow Purdy to be physical ready for all throwing activities near the beginning of September.

The 49ers will open training camp in late July. The team’s three preseason games will take place in August. The first Sunday of the 2023 NFL season is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Third-year quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is likely to be cleared to participate in the offseason program after his season ended in Week 2 with a fractured fibula and ligament damage in his right ankle.

Purdy sustained his torn ligament on the sixth play of the 49ers’ loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

Philadelphia edge rusher Haason Reddick hit Purdy’s right forearm as he was attempting a deep pass to Brandon Aiyuk on a play-action pass play.

Purdy was removed from the game and only returned in the third quarter when backup Josh Johnson was ruled out due to a concussion.

Despite being in significant pain and unable to throw effectively, Purdy completed both of his pass attempts in the second half for a total of 4 yards.

Purdy is coming off an impressive rookie season in which he was behind center for eight games in the 49ers’ 12-game win streak entering the NFC Championship Game.

In the regular season, Purdy completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns, four interceptions and a passer rating of 107.3.

Purdy continued his efficient play into the NFC playoffs, completing 41 of 63 passes (65 percent) for 569 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 109.8 rating.

Purdy was named as a finalist for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, an award that went to New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

