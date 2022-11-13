49ers Report Card: Grading Offense, Defense in Week 10 Win Over Chargers

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in important win over Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — For a team with an abundance of offensive playmakers, the 49ers are not exactly showing their potency.

But they played just well enough to pull out in a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.

“I was proud of our team today,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I want to play better. I want to blow people out. I want to score every time we go.

“But those are the type of game that team (the Chargers) is really good at winning.”

The 49ers moved to within a half-game of the NFC West lead with a 5-4 record.

The Chargers (5-4) are second in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs and remain in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.

Here is a look at the 49ers’ report card from their satisfying victory:

Rushing offense

The 49ers ran the ball on the first four snaps of the game. It was clear they felt they could handle the Chargers with a strong running game. And, eventually, they did wear down the Chargers on the ground.

The 49ers ran the ball 41 times and gained 157 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Elijah Mitchell, who returned after missing seven games with a knee sprain, led the way with 89 yards on 18 attempts. Christian McCaffrey started, and he added 38 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a touchdown rushing with a 1-yard sneak.

Grade: B-plus

Passing offense

The 49ers’ passing game was certainly not explosive, but it was efficient. The 49ers converted nine of 17 third-down opportunities for 53 percent.

Garoppolo had a solid game, completing 19 of 28 pass attempts for 240 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Brandon Aiyuk led the 49ers with six catches for 84 yards, including a 24-yarder on a third-and-10 situation on the drive the 49ers took the lead.

Garoppolo picked up key third downs on completions to Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk on the 49ers’ go-ahead drive.

However, Aiyuk also fumbled for the 49ers’ only giveaway of the game in the first half after a 19-yard gain.

Grade: B

Rushing defense

Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner had seven tackles apiece. Greenlaw played less than half the game, as he was ejected after officials ruled his hit against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to be flagrant.

The Chargers managed just 51 yards rushing on 16 carries for a 3.2-yard average. Austin Ekeler gained 24 yards on six rushing attempts.

Grade: A-minus

Passing defense

After a rough beginning for the 49ers’ pass defense, that unit turned it a heck of a performance against Herbert, widely regarded as one of the best in the business.

Herbert completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 196 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Safety Talanoa Hufanga clinched the game with an interception in the final minute of the game. Charles Omenihu got pressure on Herbert to force the bad throw.

The Chargers do not have many weapons on the outside, but they were still able to make some plays against the 49ers’ pass defense. Former 49ers receiver DeAndre Carter shook free against the 49ers’ secondary to make some plays.

Carter beat Hufanga for a 32-yard touchdown reception from Herbert to cap the first drive of the game.

Grade: A-minus

Special teams

Kicker Robbie Gould made two field goals but missed an extra point.

The big play from the 49ers’ special teams came when Mitch Wishnowsky’s punt was down by Sam Womack at the 1-yard line with two minutes remaining in the game. As it turns out, long-snapper Taybor Pepper might've gotten away with a huge mental mistake when he bumped Womack into the end zone in celebration.

Earlier in the game, Wishnowsky had a punt partially blocked, which resulted in a short field for the Chargers.

That made it almost impossible for the Chargers to mount any kind of threat in the closing minutes.

Grade: C-minus

Coaching

The 49ers held an opponent scoreless in the second half for the second consecutive game, as they seem to have overcome their issues with getting trounced in the third quarter.

The 49ers out-gained the Chargers in total yards, 387 to 238. But they’re still settling for too many field goals.

Defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans made the necessary adjustments to turn up the heat on Herbert and eliminate the Chargers’ big plays.

Linebacker Fred Warner said the 49ers played virtually the same defense for the entire second half. It worked.

The 49ers trailed by three points, 16-13, entering the fourth quarter and the 49ers rallied for nine unanswered points and the victory.

Grade: B-plus

Overall

There is still plenty of room for the 49ers to improve. This was not an overly impressive offensive showing.

As Garoppolo said afterward, sometimes the 49ers do not exactly make it easy on themselves.

Garoppolo also noted the Chargers’ style of defense makes it tough to put up big numbers.

“It’s not going to be flashy, but a ‘W’ is a ‘W,’” Garoppolo said.

Grade: B

