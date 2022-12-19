Viral Video of 49ers' Costly Rookie Dinner Debunked by Arik Armstead

Armstead clears up confusion over expensive 49ers rookie dinner originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers going out to dinner as a team is expensive, but not six figures expensive.

A video of the receipt from the 49ers' rookie dinner went viral over the weekend after rookie defensive end Drake Jackson posted on his Instagram story what appeared to be a bill that totaled over $322,391.

A rookie dinner is a tradition that happens annually, where each team's rookie class foots the bill for an expensive team dinner.

The extravagant dinners usually cost thousands, but certainly not hundreds of thousands. After the video went viral, 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead took to Twitter to clear the air.

Y’all silly if you thought a dinner can cost 300k . It was a prank. The waitress went overboard . The dinner was 7500 me and 2 other vets gave 1k towards it . The rooks split 4500. We had a great time too. I had good vets as a young player I would never do a rookie like that . — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) December 20, 2022

Between the active roster and the practice squad, the 49ers currently have 15 rookies, none of which were drafted in the first round. Despite playing in the NFL, a bill over $300,000 still would set them back quite a bit.

Fortunately for the 49ers' youngsters, veterans like Armstead helped to limit the damage.

