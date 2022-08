49ers Schedule: Niners vs. Texans on Aug. 25

Who are the 49ers playing this week?

The Niners (2-0) are playing their third and final preseason game of the 2022 season this week. They're taking on the Houston Texans on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 5:15 p.m. (PDT).

San Francisco 49ers 2022 Season Schedule and Results

PRESEASON

Week 1: Friday, Aug. 12 -- Green Bay at 49ers (W 28-21) -- RECAP

Week 2: Saturday, Aug. 20 -- 49ers at Minnesota, (W 17-7) -- RECAP

Week 3: Thursday, Aug. 25 -- 49ers at Houston, 5:15 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11 -- 49ers at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18 -- Seattle at 49ers, 1:05 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25 --49ers at Denver, 5:20 p.m.

Week 4: Monday, Oct. 3 -- L.A. Rams at 49ers, 5:15 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9 -- 49ers at Carolina, 1:05 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 16 -- 49ers at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23 -- Kansas City at 49ers, 1:25 p.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30 -- 49ers at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Week 9 -- Bye

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 13 -- L.A. Chargers at 49ers, 5:20 p.m.

Week 11: Monday, Nov. 21 -- 49ers vs. Arizona (Mexico City), 5:15 p.m.

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27 -- New Orleans at 49ers, 1:25 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4 -- Miami at 49ers, 1:05 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 -- Tampa Bay at 49ers, 1:25 p.m.

Week 15: Thursday, Dec. 15 -- 49ers at Seattle, 5:15 p.m.

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24 -- Washington at 49ers, 1:05 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1 -- 49ers at Las Vegas, 1:05 p.m.

Week 18: Sunday/Sunday, Jan. 7-8 -- Arizona at 49ers, TBA