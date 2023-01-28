NFL Odds: 49ers' Super Bowl 57 Chances Entering NFC Championship Vs. Eagles

Where 49ers' Super Bowl odds stand entering championship game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are just one win away from Super Bowl LVII.

After San Francisco's 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round last Sunday at Levi's Sunday, the 49ers have the worst odds among the four remaining teams to win the Super Bowl, per odds provided by our partners at PointsBet.



Heading into the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers sit at +325 to win the Super Bowl, behind the Eagles (+240), Kansas City Chiefs (+250) and Cincinnati Bengals (+280). A $100 bet on the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVII would win $325.

After starting the season 3-4, the 49ers rattled off 10 straight wins to close out the 2022 NFL regular season before wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Cowboys in the wild-card and divisional rounds, respectively.

San Francisco's championship matchup with the Eagles will be its third conference title game appearance in the last four seasons, one of which resulted in a near Super Bowl LIV win over the Chiefs.

The 49ers and Eagles will square off on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 12 p.m. PST on FOX.

