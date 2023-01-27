49ers Superfan ‘Eye of the Niner' Up for NFL Fan of the Year

When it comes to 49ers fans, one man may have them all beat.

Ray Pena is the team's fan of the year, and he is now up for the 2022 NFL Fan of the Year as the Niners get ready to take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

Fellow 49ers Faithful call Pena "The Eye of the Niner" because of his glass eye: It's a Niners logo.

Courtesy of Ray Pena

Pena lost his eye about a decade ago due to complications from a childhood injury. He's one of 32 fans up for the league's top fan honor, with the winner getting a trip to the Super Bowl.

Voting for the 2022 NFL Fan of the Year is still open on the NFL's official website.

Kickoff for Sunday's NFC title game in Philadelphia is at noon.