Six 49ers to Watch Vs. Falcons in Week 6 Game of 2022 NFL Season

Six 49ers to watch vs. Falcons: 'Next man up' in Atlanta

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons without several key players on defense, but as usual, it is a "next man up" mentality in the locker room.

Filling the shoes of Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Emmanuel Moseley and Jimmie Ward is no small task.

But defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been through this before, and his players spent the week at the Greenbriar preparing.

The lack of distractions while at the West Virginia resort is an added benefit that has the group focused for their Sunday matchup. Coach Kyle Shanahan believes that their annual stay between back-to-back games on the East Coast is beneficial.

“I think it's been real good to come here,” Shanahan said Friday. “I think it was a tough stretch going into that Monday night game to go across the country and then play Carolina on the short rest. I think we were real tired on Monday and Tuesday.

“It took us a couple days, that's why we took it a little easier on Wednesday, but you could see when we put the pads on on Thursday, our guys were fired up, ready to play, and I had to take them off halfway through practice just to settle them down a little bit.”

The Falcons might have a 2-3 record, but that doesn’t mean the 49ers can let their guard down. Quarterback Marcus Mariota is known for his ability to escape the pocket and gain yards on the ground.

Here are six to watch in the 49ers' Week 6 game in Atlanta:

CB Deommodore Lenoir

After Emmanuel Moseley suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the Carolina Panthers, Lenoir got the call to take the veteran’s place. The sophomore defensive back is familiar with the responsibility, having appeared in 13 games as a rookie and two as a starter.

In his second NFL season, the Oregon product has appeared in five games, lining up primarily in the slot. Lenoir has registered 22 tackles --12 solo, two for loss and one pass breakup. Now, the young corner will be back to lining up out wide opposite Charvarius “Mooney” Ward.

“I am super confident, I feel like the game has slowed down a lot for me,” Lenoir said on Thursday. “It started around Denver, I was playing a new position. It kind of built my confidence on the way up.”

Lenoir likely will spend time Sunday matched up against a familiar foe, Falcons wideout Drake London, who leads the team in receiving yards. The two faced off in college when London was at USC and Lenoir was attending Oregon. Lenoir added that the aggressive, big-bodied pass catcher will be a challenge he is looking forward to.

DE Charles Omenihu

The defensive end is likely to see more time on the field with Nick Bosa’s availability in question. Omenihu, along with Samson Ebukam and Drake Jackson, will have the responsibility of setting the edge on the Falcons and Mariota, who has racked up 156 yards on 37 carries through five games.

Keeping the quarterback contained is imperative, and Omenihu is very familiar with who is under center for the Falcons. Omenihu watched Mariota during his days at the University of Oregon, and the explosiveness with which the QB played caused the 49ers defensive lineman to actually consider attending school in the Pacific Northwest instead of the University of Texas where he enrolled.

Omenihu recorded his best game in Week 5 during the team’s win at Bank of America Stadium, leading the team with five pressures. The 25-year-old’s 18 pressures on the season are second on the team only to Bosa, who has recorded 31. This is a stark improvement to Omneihu’s 17 total pressures through 12 contests with the club in 2021.

“I think I was really out there just playing and feeling it out as I went,” Omenihu said. “This is a very detailed defense for a d-lineman but once you get it down, it’s like second nature and it’s almost like you can’t revert back to anything else, it’s hard.”

DL Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway

The Falcons might be without leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson, but that doesn’t mean the Falcons' run game is not a concern to the 49ers' defensive line. The group heads into their second straight contest without Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw in the interior of the line to clog up running lanes.

The 49ers only have allowed an average of 71.4 yards rushing by opponents, which is the best in the league through five games. Givens and Ridgeway will have the support of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw behind them, but eliminating the Falcons from being able to have space between the tackles and get to the second level is a necessity to keep their playoff hopes alive.

RB Ty Davis-Price

The rookie running back has suited up for just one game since his arrival in Santa Clara and left the contest early with a high-ankle sprain. Davis-Price returned to full practice this week in preparation for the club’s trip to Atlanta.

While Jeff Wilson Jr. and Tevin Coleman likely will get the bulk of the carries, Shanahan could look to give the rookie valuable reps in the game. Davis-Price carried the ball 14 times for 33 yards in Week 2 and is looking to get his debut NFL season back on track.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

With another week of practice under his belt, Garoppolo has felt more in synch with the offense -- but that does not mean the they are a finished product. The veteran quarterback knows that they have a formidable task ahead of them facing Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett, who leads the team with three-and-a-half sacks.

“They’re disciplined, very disciplined,” Garoppolo said on Thursday. “It starts with Grady Jarrett up front. He’s a wrecker in the run game and pass game and just their zone coverages. They’re pretty precise and they make you work the ball down the field, and we’re willing to do that.”

Garoppolo also would like to keep his streak of passes thrown without an interceptions in tact. The 30-year-old’s last interception came in Week 3 vs. the Denver Broncos, and his current touchdown-to-interception ratio is 5-1.

