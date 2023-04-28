49ers Trade Up for Penn State Safety Ji'Ayir Brown

After having to wait a day to make their first pick in the NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers traded up and selected safety Ji’Ayir Brown from Penn State with the 87th overall selection Friday night.

Then San Francisco added a kicker and a tight end with their final two picks in the third round.

Brown, who was the defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl, doesn’t fill an immediate need for the Niners but he gives them flexibility in the secondary with his versatility and ability to play down in the box, at nickel corner and at deep cover safety. He had 10 interceptions in three seasons for the Nittany Lions after transferring from Lackwanna Community College,

Brown also fills a need in the short-term future with safety Tashaun Gipson turning 33 in August. Gipson signed a one-year deal with San Francisco in the early stages of free agency.

The 49ers sent three picks to Minnesota to move up and take Brown.

With pick No. 99 San Francisco found a potential replacement for departed kicker Robbie Gould in Michigan’s Jake Moody. Moody won the Lou Groza Award in 2021 as the nation’s best kicker and holds school records for most career points (355) and field goals (69). Of his 69 field goals at Michigan, 17 were from 40 yards or longer.

Gould, the 49ers kicker for the past six seasons, and the team agreed to part ways in free agency.

With the 101st pick, San Francisco drafted Alabama tight end Cameron Latu. Latu had 30 catches for 377 yards and four touchdowns in 2022 after originally beginning his college career at linebacker.

The selections in the third round were all special compensatory picks that were awarded to the 49ers via the updated Rooney rule.

The 49ers had to wait so long after trading away their first three picks in this year’s draft as part of deals to obtain quarterback Trey Lance (2021) and running back Christian McCaffrey (2022).

Earlier in the day, the 49ers picked up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. A first-round pick in 2020, Aiyuk is coming off his best season when he had career-highs in receptions (78), yards (1,015 yards) and touchdowns (eight).

