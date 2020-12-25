49ers Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: How to Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

How to watch 49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 16 online, on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Although the 49ers have been eliminated from playoff contention, they have a chance to spoil the Arizona Cardinals' postseason dreams on Saturday.

San Francisco will be starting C.J. Beathard at quarterback, as Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens both will be inactive due to injury.

Arizona currently holds the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff picture, and if they beat the 49ers, the Cardinals simply would need a loss or tie by the Chicago Bears to clinch a playoff spot.

Start the day off with "49ers Pregame Live" at 9 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area, and tune back in immediately following the game for "49ers Postgame Live" for all the reaction and analysis.

When: Saturday, Dec. 26, 1:30 p.m. PT

TV: Amazon Prime

Live stream: Prime Video