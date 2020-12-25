49ers

49ers Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: How to Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

By NBC Sports Bay Area Staff

How to watch 49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 16 online, on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Although the 49ers have been eliminated from playoff contention, they have a chance to spoil the  Arizona Cardinals' postseason dreams on Saturday.

Sports

Raiders Dec 25

Derek Carr Off Raiders Injury Report, Could Play vs. Dolphins Saturday

Warriors 21 hours ago

Warriors Suffer Blowout Christmas Loss to Bucks

San Francisco will be starting C.J. Beathard at quarterback, as Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens both will be inactive due to injury.

Arizona currently holds the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff picture, and if they beat the 49ers, the Cardinals simply would need a loss or tie by the Chicago Bears to clinch a playoff spot.

Start the day off with "49ers Pregame Live" at 9 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area, and tune back in immediately following the game for "49ers Postgame Live" for all the reaction and analysis.

RELATED: NFL Week 16 picks, odds: Will 49ers play spoiler vs. Cardinals?

When: Saturday, Dec. 26, 1:30 p.m. PT 

TV: Amazon Prime

Live stream: Prime Video

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

49ersSports
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us