49ers' Week 1 PFF Scores Better Than Final Score Vs. Bears Would Suggest

How PFF graded Lance, O-line in 49ers' Week 1 loss to Bears

The 49ers' PFF grades are better than what you’d think after their 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The offense graded out better than the final score would suggest. Quarterback Trey Lance was sacked twice, and right tackle Mike McGlinchey was beaten for one of the takedowns.

The Bears blitzed Lance only once on his 35 drop-backs, but they still got pressure on him with six hurries. Center Jake Brendel scored the lowest pass-blocking grade on the 49ers' O-line, allowing two pressures and being called for one penalty.

Lance completed less than 50 percent of his overall attempts (13 of 28) and interestingly had a higher passer rating on mid-range throws than short ones. When throwing 10 yards or further, Lance completed five of his 10 attempts for 119 yards for a 91.7 rating. On passes less than 10 yards, though, Lance completed eight of his 16 attempts with an interception, resulting in a 30.2 rating.

The defense struggled outside of safeties Tashaun Gipson and Talanoa Hufanga, both of whom ended up with the top scores on that side of the ball. Penalties kept several Bears drives alive, ultimately costing the 49ers the game.

Dre Greenlaw had the most challenging day with a 44.9 overall grade. The linebacker allowed a 100 percent completion rate on four attempts for 70 yards in coverage, including a touchdown. Greenlaw’s face-mask penalty also kept the Bears’ first touchdown drive alive.

Later in the fourth quarter, Azeez Al-Shaair’s roughing-the-passer penalty on third down kept the Bears' second touchdown drive alive.

More insights and scores from the 49ers' Week 1 loss to the Bears:

Safety Talanoa Hufanga -- 90.8

The second-year pro recorded eight tackles and two assists, and allowed only one reception on three targets. He also recorded the only 49ers takeaway of the game, intercepting a Justin Fields pass halfway through the first quarter.

Hufanga’s four run stops were the most of any defensive back through Sunday's games.

Safety Tashaun Gipson -- 80.3

The veteran registered two tackles and one assist, and didn't allow a reception in coverage.

QB Trey Lance -- 53.7

Lance completed 46.4 percent of his pass attempts for 164 yards (5.9-yard average). While Lance received higher scores for making more “big-time throws,” he received a lower score for fumbling the ball late in the fourth quarter, although he recovered it.

QB Justin Fields -- 44.2

Fields completed 47.1 percent of his pass attempts for 121 yards (7.1-yard average). The Bears' second-year starter received a better score for not fumbling and for his running attempts. Fields, however, didn't make any “big-time throws,” which lowered his overall score.

Offensive line scores

LT Trent Williams – 77.8

LG Aaron Banks – 76.0

Center Jake Brendel - 51.2

RG Spencer Burford – 71.5 (including an 87.8 pass-blocking grade for not allowing a single pressure)

RT Mike McGlinchey – 77.2

The 49ers' offensive line gave Lance an average of 3.22 seconds to throw the ball, while Fields had 3.64 seconds to throw behind the Bears' front. Trent Williams and Co. did give Lance more opportunity to run. Lance was able to gain 54 yards on his 13 attempts (4.2-yard average), as opposed to Fields' 11 attempts for 28 yards (2.5-yard average).

“I thought they did a real good job," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday via conference call. "I thought they did good in pass protection. I thought it was a real good, positive first game for those three. By no means were they perfect, but I thought they did a real good job for their first time.”

Where Deebo Samuel lined up vs. Bears

37 snaps out wide

10 snaps in the slot

9 snaps in the backfield

