Stat Shows 49ers' YAC Dominance Continues in Win Vs. Cardinals

Stat shows 49ers' YAC dominance in win over Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers pride themselves in generating yards after the catch, and that aspect of the 49ers' gameplan on offense was on full display in the 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Early in the season, there was a conversation surrounding San Francisco's lack of production after the catch, but that all seems to have ended.

NFL Next Gen Stats revealed that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo put the ball in his receiver's hands with space, which allowed his playmakers to do the rest, as 71 percent of the 31-year-old's passing yards came after the catch.

Furthermore, the Week 11 victory highlighted Garoppolo's season, which has seen him benefit from YAC. The veteran quarterback has had 63 percent of his passing yards come after the catch this season, the highest of any signal caller by a considerable margin.

Jimmy Garoppolo has had 63% of his passing yards come after the catch this season, the highest by any QB by a significant margin.



Jimmy Garoppolo has had 63% of his passing yards come after the catch this season, the highest by any QB by a significant margin.

George Kittle (53), Christian McCaffrey (53), and Deebo Samuel (44) did a lot of the heavy lifting when it came to yards after the catch against their NFC West rival. Nonetheless, this shouldn't come as a surprise.

Next Gen Stats also has the trio in the top five among most YAC Over Expected in the last five seasons. Only Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler and Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp are in the same category as the three 49ers players.

The 49ers rode YAC to a third straight win and they'll look to make it four in a row against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

