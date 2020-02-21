Bay Area Target Selling Posters With 49ers as Super Bowl 54 Champions

No, the 49ers didn't win Super Bowl LIV. But you wouldn't know it if you shopped at a local Bay Area Target.

A Target store in Livermore was selling posters commemorating the 49ers as Super Bowl Champions as recently as Feb. 17, according to Niners Nation's Alex Tran.

Tran, who identifies himself as a die-hard 49ers fan, said he didn't purchase a poster because "that would be bad juju." He also points out the posters were selling for $10.99 and have the 49ers wearing the wrong jersey -- the team wore white jerseys during the Super Bowl.

Of course, San Francisco collapsed in the fourth quarter, giving up 21 unanswered points to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 back on Feb. 2.

But according to these alternate-reality posters, that collapse never happened.

Perhaps in this world, Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher was called for holding 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa on that infamous third-and-15 completion that jumpstarted Kansas City's comeback.

Perhaps Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones didn't get his hand up in time to bat down what looked to be an easy pitch-and-catch completion from Jimmy Garoppolo to George Kittle to extend a key 49ers' drive.

Perhaps Garoppolo put a little less air under his overthrown deep ball to Emmanuel Sanders with less than two minutes left, all but ending the 49ers' Super Bowl hopes.

Alas, weeks later, 49ers fans are still thinking in these "what ifs" while the Chiefs bask in their glorious Super Bowl hangover.

If only those Target posters were representative of real life.