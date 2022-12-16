It's official. Brock Purdy mania is in high gear after the San Francisco 49ers' rookie quarterback helped guide the team to a division title Thursday night in Seattle.

When he was drafted by the 49ers in the spring, Purdy appeared to be a longshot to make the team's 53-man roster. Now, he's a rising star.

Here's what to know about the young gunslinger.

How old is Brock Purdy?

Purdy is 22 years old. He was born on December 27, 1999.

What is Brock Purdy's hometown?

Purdy is from Gilbert, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. He went to Perry High School, which is also located in Gilbert.

Where did Brock Purdy go to college?

Purdy attended Iowa State University, where he quarterbacked the Cyclones for four straight seasons.

What were Brock Purdy's stats in college?

Purdy played in 48 games for Iowa State, racking up 12,170 passing yards and 81 touchdowns with a 67.7% completion rate. He threw 33 interceptions.

Purdy also rushed 365 times for 1,177 yards and 19 touchdowns.

When was Brock Purdy drafted?

Purdy was the final pick – No. 262 – in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him "Mr. Irrelevant." That nickname is given to the player selected last in the annual draft.

What are Brock Purdy's measurables?

Purdy is listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds.

Why is Brock Purdy the 49ers' starting quarterback?

Purdy's rise to the starting quarterback position comes down primarily to injuries. The 49ers started the season with Trey Lance under center, but he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. Jimmy Garoppolo took over the reigns for the next several contests, but he also went down with an injury in Week 13. Purdy came in for Garoppolo in that Week 13 matchup and has been leading the 49ers ever since.

How has Brock Purdy fared in the NFL so far?

As of Dec. 16, Purdy has seen meaningful action in just three games: two starts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks and most of the game against the Miami Dolphins, a contest in which he subbed in for an injured Garoppolo.

Purdy has thrown for 678 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, and he's completing 66.7% of his throws. He's also added a score on the ground.

What are people saying about Brock Purdy?

Purdy has received high praise from his coaches and teammates since taking over as the team's starter.

After the win over the Seahawks, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy is "definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had." Star offensive lineman Trent Williams added to the praise, saying Purdy is "phenomenal."

Following the victory over Tampa Bay, star defensive lineman Nick Bosa said, “We got a quarterback."