NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy Suffered Torn UCL, Will Be Sidelined Six Months

Reports: Purdy suffered torn UCL, will be sidelined six months

Brock Purdy reportedly will be sidelined for the next six months.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that the 49ers rookie quarterback endured a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow and is recommended to undergo surgery. However, no official decision has been made as of Monday afternoon.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that Purdy is getting second opinions on his elbow and the hope is he will undergo just a repair -- not full reconstructive surgery -- to be ready for 49ers training camp.

Purdy suffered the elbow injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Eagles star pass rusher Haason Reddick hammered Purdy as the rookie attempted a play-action pass and popped the ball loose.

Initially ruled an incomplete pass, officials reversed the call to a fumble after a challenge from Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni.

Purdy exited the game after that drive but was forced back under center when backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion in the third quarter.

“He couldn’t throw,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after the loss. “He would not have gone back in unless he had to.”

Purdy revealed to reporters after the game that he couldn't throw the football more than five or 10 yards. He completed both pass attempts in the second half after tearing his UCL.

"My arm, felt like it stretched out," Purdy said. "Just felt like a really a lot of shocks all over from my elbow down to my wrist, front and back. Just pain really all over."

Purdy's injury continued an unfortunate trend for the 49ers' quarterbacks this season. Trey Lance, anticipated to take over as the team's long-term starter, endured a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 and underwent two surgeries. Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in December, which threw Purdy into the spotlight.

Purdy thrived as the 49ers' starting quarterback, winning all eight games after taking over for Garoppolo until Sunday's season-ending loss.

If Purdy's six-month recovery timeline remains on track, that would slot his return to the field around June.

