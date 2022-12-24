Brock Purdy Joins Exclusive Club With Multiple TDs in First Three NFL Starts

Purdy joins QBs with multiple TDs passes in first three starts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy is putting together a historic run since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' starter.

The 22-year-old assumed the starting role when Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 and Purdy has thrived ever since.

In the 49ers' 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, the Iowa State product completed 15 of 22 passes for 234 yards and two touchdown passes to help San Francisco extend their win streak to eight games and stay right behind the Minnesota Vikings (12-3) for the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

After the game, the 49ers noted Purdy is the eighth NFL player to pass for multiple touchdowns in his first three career starts since starts were first tracked in 1950.

Purdy joins an exclusive club that includes Mark Rypien (Washington in 1988), Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans in 2015), Jay Cutler (Chicago Bears in 2005), Hall of Famer Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins in 1983), Rich Gannon (Minnesota Vikings in 1990), Kurt Warner (St. Louis Rams in 1999) and Billy Volek (Tennessee Titans in 2001).

Coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Purdy is playing with composure, which is allowing him to succeed as a rookie.

"He's definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had," Shanahan said after San Francisco's 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. "He's been like that since he's gotten here. From what I hear about him in college, I think it was very similar, just starting as a freshman, and he's been great."

San Francisco and Purdy will attempt to push the winning streak to nine games when the 49ers face the Las Vegas Raiders on New Years Day at Allegiant Stadium.

