Brock Purdy's Jaw-Dropping Playoff Debut Vs. Seahawks Was One for the Books

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy’s first postseason start looked as if it was merely a continuation of his eye-opening conclusion to the regular season.

“There was some emotion going into the game,” Purdy said following the 49ers’ 41-23 victory Saturday over the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

“You could just feel it in the environment with the fans and our teammates like, man, this is win or go home. And so, you did feel that I feel like pregame and what-not, but once the game started, it's 11-on-11. I’ve got to do my job.”

Purdy did his job, all right.

He completed 18 of 30 pass attempts for a career-high 332 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Purdy has thrown multiple touchdown passes in his past seven games. During that time, he has 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has demonstrated a lot of faith in Purdy, who stepped into the starting role when Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a fractured foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Purdy does not act like a rookie, and Shanahan does not treat him like one.

“We just had to call plays to try to win the game and he did a hell of a job and he's done it every time since,” Shanahan said. “So we have a lot of confidence in him and he gives us more and more confidence each week.”

Purdy, the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft from Iowa State, became the first rookie quarterback to start a postseason game in 49ers franchise history. And his performance against the Seahawks was one for the books:

-- Purdy became only the seventh rookie quarterback since 1970 to win a postseason game, and the first since Seattle’s Russell Wilson in 2012.

-- He became the first rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to throw three touchdown passes with at least one rushing touchdown in a postseason game.

-- His 332 yards passing are the second most by a rookie in his first playoff game and the most since 1937, when Hall of Fame quarterback Sammy Baugh threw for 335 yards for Washington against Chicago.

-- Purdy’s three touchdown passes equals the most by a rookie in his first playoff game (Dallas’ Dak Prescott in 2016, and Baugh).

-- He became the first 49ers quarterback with at least one touchdown rushing and at least one TD passing in the same postseason game since Colin Kaepernick in a 2013 playoff game at Carolina.

-- Purdy became the first 49ers player with at least three passing touchdowns in a playoff game since Alex Smith in 2011 playoffs against New Orleans.

-- His game ranks third in 49ers postseason history in single-game passing yards. Joe Montana holds the top two spots: 357 yards in Super Bowl XXIII (January 1989) and 347 yards in 1983 playoff game at Washington.

-- With Purdy’s passing yards, Christian McCaffrey’s 119 rushing yards, and Deebo Samuel’s 133 receiving yards, it marked the first time the 49ers had a 300-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in the same postseason game since Colin Kaepernick (302), Frank Gore (110), and Michael Crabtree (109) and Vernon Davis (104) in Super Bowl XLVII.

