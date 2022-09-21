Broncos Lean on 49ers Killer Russell Wilson to Do What's Worked in the Past

Broncos lean on 49ers killer Wilson to do what's worked in past originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One week after facing the Russell Wilson-less Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers will go up against Russell Wilson.

Wilson was a 49ers killer during his first 10 NFL seasons.

He faced the 49ers 21 times, including an epic showdown in the NFC Championship Game, and delivered 17 victories.

Now, his third game as a member of the Denver Broncos will be against the team he terrorized with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions

Broncos first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett, of course, will be leaning heavily on his quarterback’s familiarity of the upcoming opponent.

“Whenever you’re building a game plan, you want to be sure you’re building it around the quarterback and what he’s comfortable with and show him the new ideas and get him excited for the new things he can potentially do,” Hackett said Wednesday in a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

“So it’s definitely collaborative. We want to make sure we give him all the stuff he needs, so that he feels he has enough going into the game to be successful.”

The 49ers’ defense got off to strong starts in Weeks 1 and 2 against the Chicago Bears and Seattle, allowing an average of just 210 total yards per game. The run defense is allowing 2.6 yards per attempt, and Nick Bosa has three quarterback sacks.

“Their front seven is dynamic,” Hackett said. “The whole group is very, very good. They’re very sound. They’re a penetrating front. They have so many good, electric players on the front. It’s always going to cause issues.

“And they’re playing at a very high level. They’ve been in that system now for quite a while so they’re comfortable. They know it.”

Linebacker Fred Warner was the player who Hackett singled out among all on the 49ers’ defense.

“He’s spectacular,” Hackett said. “He’s such a good player. And he’s somebody you have to be aware of, but you also have to be aware of a bunch of other guys, too.

“They’re very simple, but they’re very effective. They understand all the different route concepts they can get. They understand the runs they can get. And they just are able to play fast. They make you have to be perfect every single play.”

