Christian McCaffrey Posts Message to 49ers Fans After Landing in Bay Area

By Tom Dierberger

Touchdown, Christian McCaffrey.

After a stunning trade Thursday night in which the 49ers traded four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for McCaffrey, the star running back boarded a flight to the Bay Area on Friday morning.

When the plane touched down, McCaffrey tweeted a message to 49ers fans.

McCaffrey, of course, has spent significant time in the Bay.

He played three seasons at Stanford from 2014-16, compiling a whopping 3,922 rushing yards, 1,206 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns, before being selected No. 8 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Earlier on Friday morning, McCaffrey posted a message thanking Carolina fans for their support.

Now, the question is whether or not McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday.

Coming off a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco is gearing up for a 1:05 p.m. PT home matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.

