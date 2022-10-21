Christian McCaffrey Posts Message to 49ers Fans After Landing in Bay Area

CMC's message to 49ers fans after landing in Bay Area originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Touchdown, Christian McCaffrey.

After a stunning trade Thursday night in which the 49ers traded four future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for McCaffrey, the star running back boarded a flight to the Bay Area on Friday morning.

When the plane touched down, McCaffrey tweeted a message to 49ers fans.

CMC has arrived 😈 pic.twitter.com/sG06ZLCli6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 21, 2022

CMC is fired up to be back in the Bay Area 😤pic.twitter.com/tuC3NSdQM7 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 21, 2022

McCaffrey, of course, has spent significant time in the Bay.

He played three seasons at Stanford from 2014-16, compiling a whopping 3,922 rushing yards, 1,206 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns, before being selected No. 8 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Earlier on Friday morning, McCaffrey posted a message thanking Carolina fans for their support.

Now, the question is whether or not McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday.

Coming off a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco is gearing up for a 1:05 p.m. PT home matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.

