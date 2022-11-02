Christian McCaffrey Unlikely to Switch to No. 22 After Jeff Wilson Jr. Trade

Why CMC is unlikely to switch to No. 22 after Wilson Jr. trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While it might seem logical that 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will want to switch jersey numbers, it's not as easy as it appears.

McCaffrey, who wore No. 22 with the Carolina Panthers and No. 5 in college as a Stanford Cardinal, did not have many numbers to choose from when he joined the 49ers in a blockbuster trade prior to Week 7.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Quarterback Trey Lance wears No. 5 and No. 22 was the number of former running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who was traded to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday prior to the NFL's trade deadline, subsequently making his No. 22 available, just 12 days after McCaffrey’s arrival in Santa Clara.

Unfortunately, for McCaffrey, timing is everything.

League policy does not allow a player to change numbers or names on jerseys after the regular season has started. Not only could it cause undue confusion for an opponent but if all players were allowed to change their numbers throughout the season, chaos could ensue.

Statisticians would have a difficult time keeping up with unnecessary changes, while their spotters also could get confused about which player was on the field at the time.

The biggest issue for a player in regard to changing jersey numbers is the unused, unpurchased jerseys.

Ultimately it’s all about money.

When players change jersey numbers, they become responsible for the cost of the unsold jerseys carrying their former numbers.

If McCaffrey was allowed an exception to the rule because of the shortened time frame, the All-Pro would still have to “buy back” the jerseys already made emblazoned with the No. 23.

With so many factors going against the change, it would seem likely that McCaffrey will stick to No. 23, at least for the rest of the 2022 season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast