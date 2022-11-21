NFL Rumors: Colt McCoy to Start in Place of Kyler Murray Vs. 49ers

Report: McCoy to start vs. 49ers in place of injured Murray originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will face a short-handed Arizona Cardinals offense Monday night in Mexico City, with backup quarterback Colt McCoy reportedly slated to start in place of an injured Kyler Murray.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Monday morning, citing a source, that McCoy 'definitively' will start against San Francisco, and that the Cardinals knew Murray wouldn't play due to his hamstring injury as early as last week.

Colt McCoy will definitively start tonight vs the #49ers, per league source.



It's been known since last week that Kyler Murray (hamstring) was not going to be scheduled to play today. The team was protecting its preparation vs San Francisco. #Cardinals. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 21, 2022

Murray is listed as questionable on Arizona's most recent injury report. Understandably, however, Arizona wanted to keep the 49ers on their toes when it came to what game plan the Cardinals would be rolling out at Estadio Azteca for their NFC West showdown.

Additionally, Anderson reported that Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury as well, is "good to go."

Murray also missed the Cardinals' Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams because of his hamstring, and Arizona tight end Zach Ertz went down with a season-ending knee injury during that game, too.

But just because the Cardinals are missing Ertz and Murray doesn't mean Monday night's game will be an easy one for the 49ers.

In Arizona's 31-17 victory over San Francisco in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season, McCoy completed 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards passing and one touchdown with a 119.4 passer rating in a game many expected the 49ers to win because of the Cardinals' injuries that week.

San Francisco comes into Week 11 this season with a 5-4 record in search of its third straight win. The 49ers have their fair share of injuries as well, especially along the defensive line.

But should they emerge victorious over Arizona, the 49ers will slip into first place in the NFC West while the Seattle Seahawks enjoy their bye week. The Cardinals, at 4-6 entering Week 11, still are trying to find their footing in the division.

And with 49ers Faithful expected to fill the stadium in Mexico City for Monday's game, San Francisco has plenty of factors playing in its favor.

