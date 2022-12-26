49ers' Deebo Samuel Making ‘Real Good Progress,' Could Return to Practice This Week

Deebo making good progress, could return to practice this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After sustaining what initially appeared to be a season-ending injury, Deebo Samuel's return to the field is drawing closer.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan updated local media on the versatile wide receiver’s status Monday, two weeks after he suffered ankle and knee injuries in a Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. San Francisco will be cautious with Samuel, but he could return to the practice field in a matter of days.

“Deebo, his ankle and knee are making real good progress, still working his way back,” Shanahan said via conference call. “We’ll see how it goes in these next two days with rehab. I think there's a chance possibly later in the week. We'll see, though.”

Shanahan also had good news about the 49ers' overall health, which can be a rare occurrence for any team this late in the season.

After appearing on the field for 16 defensive snaps, Javon Kinlaw came out of the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday healthy. The defensive tackle had dealt with fluid build-up in his knee since Week 3.

“He checked out great yesterday and today,” Shanahan said. “I think he ended up getting 16 total plays. it was a successful game and even more successful since he looked good today.”

Kinlaw was on the field early in Saturday’s game and quickly registered a tackle of Commanders running back Brian Robinson on the second play from scrimmage. The former first-round draft pick also made a key block on the 49ers' goal-line stand, allowing linebacker Fred Warner and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill to get to Robinson before he could reach the end zone.

“I thought he did a good job,” Shanahan said of Kinlaw. “I think the more he plays, the more we'll be able to keep him out there longer. That fourth-and-1 down on the goal line, I thought he made a real big play there taking on the double team, taking two blockers, allowing Fred and T.Y. to make that play.

“He really helped out, was stout in the run game, and that was a good first step.”

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy continues to feel better after he sustained rib and oblique injuries in that Week 14 win. Shanahan believes the injury still affects Purdy to a certain extent but not to the degree it previously had.

Defensive tackle Kerry Hyder, who's dealing with an ankle injury, is expected to return to practice this week, along with running back Elijah Mitchell. Shanahan also reported that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is making progress with his foot injury and had his cast removed.

The 49ers could enter their final two regular-season games with added depth at multiple positions, which should help San Francisco a great deal in the playoffs.

