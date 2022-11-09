Deebo Samuel Reveals Fiery Reaction to 49ers' Christian McCaffrey Trade

Deebo reveals his initial reaction to 49ers' CMC trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel, one of the NFL's best playmakers, watched like all the 49ers Faithful as the front office pulled off the Oct. 20 trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

What was his initial reaction?

"I was like, man, we're getting another guy that's really good with the football in his hands," San Francisco's standout wide receiver told Justin Melo of 49ers Webzone. "Before we traded for him, we had myself, [George] Kittle, BA [Brandon Aiyuk], Jauan [Jennings], and Ray-Ray [McCloud III]. I can go down the line and name everybody.

"We're all capable of doing great things with the ball in our hands. We had Jeff Wilson [who was traded to the Dolphins last week]. We're getting Elijah Mitchell back at some point. We added even more fire to this offense."

Samuel and McCaffrey have yet to fully suit up together as main pieces of San Francisco's game plan. Both were on the field in the 49ers' Week 7 loss to the Chiefs, but McCaffrey played just 23 of the 79 offensive snaps. When the 49ers opened the entire playbook for McCaffrey the next week, which resulted in his historic three-touchdown performance and a 31-14 victory over the Rams, Samuel was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Heading into the Week 10 clash with the Chargers, Samuel and McCaffrey are back at practice, gearing up for their first full game together as unique offensive weapons.

"I mean, we were already a very explosive offense, like I just said," Samuel told Melo. "His addition is going to make us even more explosive. You've already seen the early signs of that."

Coach Kyle Shanahan must be licking his chops drawing up the X's and O's. There's a YAC storm coming in the NFC West.

