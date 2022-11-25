Five 49ers to Watch Vs. Saints in Potential Week 12 ‘Let Down' Game

Five 49ers to watch against Saints in Week 12 showdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

All eyes will be on the 49ers to see if Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints is a “let down” game, but there are a few players to watch, for other reasons.

For the 49ers, it was a long travel week that began in Colorado Springs and culminated in an emotional win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Now, with one less day to prepare for the 4-7 Saints, who will stand out in Week 12?

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The high-powered 49ers offense seems to be hitting its stride but to show they can be a contender, they will need to keep the train rolling, without a detour carved out by the team from the Big Easy.

This likely won’t be the 48-46 thriller of 2019 when each team’s offense went toe-to-toe for the entire 60-minute ride, but it does have some very interesting matchups on deck that will be worth watching.

Here are five key 49ers watch on Sunday at Levi's Stadium:

1. WR Brandon Aiyuk

The third-year pro is on track for a 1,000-yard season after notching 46 catches for 587 yards and six touchdowns through 10 games. Aiyuk only caught two catches for 20 yards on Monday night but both of his receptions put points on the board for the 49ers.

Aiyuk has shown growth in his third NFL season, and he has not only proven to be an asset on the offense, but a leader when he is off the field too. If Deebo Samuel’s availability in Sunday’s game is limited due to a hamstring injury, the pressure will be on Aiyuk to step up.

The Arizona State product likely will be seeing a lot of the Saints All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, which could lead to fireworks on the field.

2. RBs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell

In Week 11, McCaffrey started the game as the lead back, carrying the ball five times for 31 yards and catching all five of his targets for 48 yards in the first half. By the end of the game Mitchell had taken the lead in rushing with nine carries for 59 yards

With consideration of the altitude in Mexico City, Kyle Shanahan used both backs strategically to keep them as fresh was possible throughout the showdown with the Cardinals. How the head coach divvies up the load on Sunday is anyone's guess but the two have already complemented each other well.

3. DL Samson Ebukam

After missing back-to-back games due to a quad strain and Achilles tendonitis, the 49ers' defensive end returns to action on Sunday. While Nick Bosa is the star of the show on the front line, what Ebukam has been able to do on the field has been remarkable.

When the Bosa has drawn a double teams, Ebukam has had opportunities to shine. The sixth-year pro has racked up 3.5 quarterback sacks, one shy of his career high 4.5 (2019, 2020 and 2021), 29 total tackles and five quarterback hits and ranks third on the defense with 22 pressures.

Having Ebukam back in the lineup adds firepower along side of Bosa and Charles Omenihu, who had a stand out game in Mexico City, leading the group with eight total pressures.

4. LB Fred Warner

Warner ranks second on the 49ers to Dre Greenlaw with 74 tackles on the season, but at Estadio Azteca, the All-Pro showcased his versatility, sacking Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy for a loss of nine yards.

The star linebacker has the task of not only applying pressure on Saints quarterback Andy Dalton but in stopping star running back Alvin Kamara. The Saints running back not only is a productive ball carrier but a dangerous receiver as well, racking up 43 catches for 385 yards and two touchdowns this season.

If Warner can limit Kamara on the field, the rest of the defense’s job becomes much more simplified.

5. CB Charvarius "Mooney" Ward

Ward will have the opportunity to showcase his talent facing off against Jarvis Landry, who is getting back into the groove after missing multiple games due to an ankle injury. The bigger challenge could be Saints receiver Chris Olave, who leads the team in receiving with 51 catches for 760 yards and three touchdowns.

The 11th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft has stood out in Landry’s absence and it is Ward’s responsibility to help force the Saints offense to be one dimensional on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers' cornerback has proven to be sticky in coverage but has yet to record an interception since Week 2.

The 49ers defense has recorded three turnovers in the past two games but rank 20th in the NFL with 12 total takeaways on the season. Ward led the team in tackles against the Cardinals with nine facing but notching a takeaway against the Saints would be a game changer for the defense.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast