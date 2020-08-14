George Kittle Channels Ric Flair to Celebrate 49ers Contract Extension

George Kittle loves wrestling, so of course the tight end quoted the Nature Boy after signing his record-setting contract extension.

Kittle wrote a lengthy letter posted on the 49ers' website, and he ended it by channeling Ric Flair.

"Finally, to the greatest fans in the NFL -- THANK YOU!" Kittle wrote. "Thank you for all your support in everything we do, for cheering us on no matter what and for always being FAITHFUL. I will continue to work for all of you as we make the 2020 season another success.

"WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!"

The stylin', profilin', limousine-ridin', jet-flyin', kiss-stealin', wheelin' n' dealin' 49ers star didn't stop there. Kittle's "WOO" was multi-platform, and he used it to sign off of a video that the 49ers posted on their social-media feeds.

Flair hadn't congratulated Kittle as of press time, but surely it's only a matter of time before the legendary wrestler chimes in with a "WOO" of his own.

He should have plenty of time, considering Kittle's now signed with the 49ers through the end of the 25 season.

