George Kittle Channels Ric Flair to Celebrate 49ers Contract Extension

By Marcus White

George Kittle loves wrestling, so of course the tight end quoted the Nature Boy after signing his record-setting contract extension.

Kittle wrote a lengthy letter posted on the 49ers' website, and he ended it by channeling Ric Flair.

"Finally, to the greatest fans in the NFL -- THANK YOU!" Kittle wrote. "Thank you for all your support in everything we do, for cheering us on no matter what and for always being FAITHFUL. I will continue to work for all of you as we make the 2020 season another success.

"WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!"

The stylin', profilin', limousine-ridin', jet-flyin', kiss-stealin', wheelin' n' dealin' 49ers star didn't stop there. Kittle's "WOO" was multi-platform, and he used it to sign off of a video that the 49ers posted on their social-media feeds.

Flair hadn't congratulated Kittle as of press time, but surely it's only a matter of time before the legendary wrestler chimes in with a "WOO" of his own.

He should have plenty of time, considering Kittle's now signed with the 49ers through the end of the 25 season.

