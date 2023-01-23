George Kittle Expects ‘Cold and Violent' 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game

Why Kittle expects 49ers-Eagles clash to be 'cold and violent' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The road to the Super Bowl runs through the streets of Philadelphia.

The 49ers do not expect a lot of brotherly love on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, and Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would not want it any other way.

“I know how much the fans love the opposing team and all the fans,” Kittle said wryly.

“It's going to be cold and violent, and it's going to be a blast.”

The Eagles advanced to the NFC final with a convincing 38-7 victory over the New York Giants on Saturday.

The 49ers were pushed to the limit Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, and came away with a hard-fought 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Those outcomes set up a matchup Sunday in Philadelphia featuring the two best teams in the NFC with a spot in the Super Bowl at stake.

“This is exactly where you want to be, right?” Kittle said. “At the start of the year back in OTAs, all you are doing is preparing for the Super Bowl. To be one step away from that, it's awesome.”

The extended forecast calls for a crisp day at Lincoln Financial Field with the temperature expected in the high-40s for the kickoff at 3 p.m., local time.

Kittle said he expects the environment to be raucous, just as it was Sunday for the 49ers’ victory over the Cowboys.

“I love Levi’s,” he said. “I think it's a fantastic atmosphere, but if I'm not going to be biased, I mean . . . Kansas City and the Eagles, I mean, they're pretty top tier.

“So it's going to be wonderful.”

