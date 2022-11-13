George Kittle Pinpoints What Makes Jimmy Garoppolo a Winner With 49ers

Kittle pinpoints what makes Jimmy G a winner with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo is far from a perfect quarterback. He lacks the mobility of a modern star quarterback and a consistent deep ball. Untimely interceptions have plagued the 49ers at times during his 51 career starts in San Francisco.

But one thing he has always done is win games. Just how does he do it?

"I think he just really connects with guys at a real level," 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai during an interview this week. "Guys want to play for him. I think he just elevates everybody in the huddle every time he’s in there."

George Kittle explains to @rajmathai what makes Jimmy G a winner pic.twitter.com/CxlRbVtcdx — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 12, 2022

Garoppolo has won two-thirds of his games with the 49ers since his first start in red and gold in week 13 of the 2017 NFL season.

A victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football" would mark his 35th win with the 49ers, tying Jeff Garcia for the sixth-most by a quarterback in franchise history.

He likely will crack the top five by the end of this season.

"He’s just very good at being a quarterback in the NFL," Kittle said. "He has all the leadership characteristics that you need. And he’s also got a quick release, gets guys the ball."

Garoppolo and Kittle will take the field together again Sunday night at Levi's Stadium in front of a national audience.

After Seattle lost 21-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Garoppolo using his winning formula against Los Angeles would boost the 49ers to a 5-4 record, just one half-game behind the rival Seahawks in the NFC West standings.

