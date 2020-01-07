Transportation Guide

How to Get to Levi’s Stadium for 49ers’ Playoff Game

By NBC Bay Area staff

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
NBC Bay Area

Levi's Stadium will be rocking Saturday afternoon when the San Francisco 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings in a divisional round playoff game.

If you can't make it to the game, you can still catch the action on NBC Bay Area. Pregame coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. Kickoff is set for 1:35 p.m.

For those lucky fans with tickets to the contest, here's a guide to help you navigate to the stadium in Santa Clara.

VTA

Hop on a VTA light-rail train and find yourself dropped off just outside the stadium. Click here to plan your route.

Caltrain

Fans living farther away from Santa Clara can hop on Caltrain, get off at the Mountain View station and transfer to VTA in order to get to the stadium. Click here to learn about Caltrain's game day service.

BART

Fans can also jump on BART, get off at the Warm Springs/South Fremont station and then transfer to a VTA express bus. Click here for further instructions.

ACE

Fans coming from afar can take an ACE train all the way to the Great America station, which is just a quick walk away from the stadium. Click here for more information.

Drive

Want to take your own car to the stadium and enjoy a pregame tailgate party? Click here for a breakdown of parking instructions and policies.

