NFL

Jalen Ramsey Trade: Rams-Dolphins Blockbuster Sends 49ers Twitter Into Uproar

By Angelina Martin

49ers Twitter roasts Rams, Ramsey after trade to Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Rams traded star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and the six-time Pro Bowler couldn't have been happier about the news.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The trade came as the Rams look to get out of some serious salary cap trouble, dealing Ramsey to Miami in return for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

As news of the trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West after 3 1/2 seasons with Los Angeles.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers Deebo Samuel twice a year ð pic.twitter.com/a2xk2UKt7O

— ðððððððð£ðð§ð¨ (@TheSFNiners) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheSFNiners/status/1634984740481802242
https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers

— Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) <a href="https://twitter.com/BontaHill/status/1634978674574520320
https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers division for the taking.

— Rob âStatsâ Guerrera (@StatsOnFire) <a href="https://twitter.com/StatsOnFire/status/1634976657026199560

And fans had plenty to say about the lopsided deal, too.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ramily?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ramily

— East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) <a href="https://twitter.com/EastBayChris/status/1634989368959176704
https://twitter.com/Tua?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tua after Miami fleeced the Rams for the boy Jalen Ramsey pic.twitter.com/sPpUXk0p3A

— Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) <a href="https://twitter.com/BussinWTB/status/1634983775728975873

As usual, Twitter never disappoints -- though Rams fans might want to stay off the app for a day or two.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Sports

49ers 4 hours ago

Why Brock Purdy's Surgery Could Be ‘Blessing in Disguise' for 49ers QB

Warriors 14 hours ago

Steph Curry Offers Unwavering Support to Andrew Wiggins During Absence

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFL49ersRams
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us