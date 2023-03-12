Jalen Ramsey Trade: Rams-Dolphins Blockbuster Sends 49ers Twitter Into Uproar

49ers Twitter roasts Rams, Ramsey after trade to Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Rams traded star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and the six-time Pro Bowler couldn't have been happier about the news.

I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening! 🙏🏾@MiamiDolphins LETSGO! 🧡 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 12, 2023

The trade came as the Rams look to get out of some serious salary cap trouble, dealing Ramsey to Miami in return for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

As news of the trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West after 3 1/2 seasons with Los Angeles.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers Deebo Samuel twice a year ð pic.twitter.com/a2xk2UKt7O — ðððððððð£ðð§ð¨ (@TheSFNiners)

Deebo Samuel running Jalen Ramsey out of the NFC West 🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/aDJZ3wXOOK — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) March 12, 2023

I’m going to miss roasting Jalen Ramsey after every 49ers-Rams games 🥺 pic.twitter.com/oCXluvWNeT — Brad (@Graham_SFN) March 12, 2023

Still the greatest photo of Jalen Ramsey’s tenure with the Rams pic.twitter.com/FAoPsq5pFz — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) March 12, 2023

https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers— Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) <a href="https://twitter.com/BontaHill/status/1634978674574520320

https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers division for the taking.— Rob âStatsâ Guerrera (@StatsOnFire) <a href="https://twitter.com/StatsOnFire/status/1634976657026199560

And fans had plenty to say about the lopsided deal, too.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ramily?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ramily— East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) <a href="https://twitter.com/EastBayChris/status/1634989368959176704

The Dolphins getting Jalen Ramsey in exchange for a 3rd rounder and a scrub 😂 pic.twitter.com/DovA2MoB6y — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) March 12, 2023

Rams only got a 3rd and a backup TE for Jalen Ramsey pic.twitter.com/nhVPPR2YgU — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) March 12, 2023

https://twitter.com/Tua?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tua after Miami fleeced the Rams for the boy Jalen Ramsey pic.twitter.com/sPpUXk0p3A — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB)

So Rams traded Jalen Ramsey for a 3rd pick and a rando TE, huh? — Al Sacco (@AlSacco49) March 12, 2023

The Dolphins after stealing Jalen Ramsey from the Rams for a 3rd round pick: pic.twitter.com/vW3ylqypx8 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) March 12, 2023

As usual, Twitter never disappoints -- though Rams fans might want to stay off the app for a day or two.

