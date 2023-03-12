Jalen Ramsey Trade: Rams-Dolphins Blockbuster Sends 49ers Twitter Into Uproar

49ers Twitter roasts Rams, Ramsey after trade to Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The Los Angeles Rams traded star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and the six-time Pro Bowler couldn't have been happier about the news.
The trade came as the Rams look to get out of some serious salary cap trouble, dealing Ramsey to Miami in return for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.
As news of the trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West after 3 1/2 seasons with Los Angeles.
And fans had plenty to say about the lopsided deal, too.
As usual, Twitter never disappoints -- though Rams fans might want to stay off the app for a day or two.